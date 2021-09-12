Sex-for-role: Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina speaks about her experience

Bukunmi Oluwasina, the Nigerian actress, says a lot of ladies go into the movie industry with the aim of dating celebrities.

The actress was reflecting on the controversial issue of sex-for-role in the country’s movie landscape via her Instagram stories. Oluwasina said the issue of sex-for-role in Nollywood can’t be tackled when aspiring movie stars have the mindset of soliciting favour through illicit means.

Buttressing her point, the actress also recounted her recent experience at a movie set, saying most of the young girls at the audition venue were not properly dressed.

Oluwasina said dressing indecent could make movie producers demand sex from aspiring actresses in exchange for a role in their projects. “One day, we’re going to have a conversation about some people who came into the industry with the aim of having the opportunity to meet, be friends with or date, sleep with or even marry a celebrity,” she wrote.

“Some would get lucky and some wouldn’t. And some would end up becoming a bone in the neck of the celebrity just because they have done too much for them to let them go.

“Always appearing in their scandal list and later leading to creating problems for their marriage.

“I just think half of the problems of this world would be solved if we as individuals know how to control ourselves. “Meanwhile, the way in run into some upcomings in locations these days, dressed like prostitutes, I ask myself if it’s acting opportunity they’re looking for or prick.

“That alone could even put a clause in the mind of someone who could have helped you without asking for anything if you had dressed properly.

“School you will not go, audition you won’t go… I’m just worried about these naive girls.” The spotlight has continued to beam on the movie industry over the growing sex-for-role allegations among actors and filmmakers.

Like this: Like Loading...