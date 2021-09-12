Body & Soul

Sex-for-role: Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina speaks about her experience

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bukunmi Oluwasina, the Nigerian actress, says a lot of ladies go into the movie industry with the aim of dating celebrities.

 

The actress was reflecting on the controversial issue of sex-for-role in the country’s movie landscape via her Instagram stories. Oluwasina said the issue of sex-for-role in Nollywood can’t be tackled when aspiring movie stars have the mindset of soliciting favour through illicit means.

 

Buttressing her point, the actress also recounted her recent experience at a movie set, saying most of the young girls at the audition venue were not properly dressed.

 

Oluwasina said dressing indecent could make movie producers demand sex from aspiring actresses in exchange for a role in their projects. “One day, we’re going to have a conversation about some people who came into the industry with the aim of having the opportunity to meet, be friends with or date, sleep with or even marry a celebrity,” she wrote.

 

“Some would get lucky and some wouldn’t. And some would end up becoming a bone in the neck of the celebrity just because they have done too much for them to let them go.

“Always appearing in their scandal list and later leading to creating problems for their marriage.

 

“I just think half of the problems of this world would be solved if we as individuals know how to control ourselves. “Meanwhile, the way in run into some upcomings in locations these days, dressed like prostitutes, I ask myself if it’s acting opportunity they’re looking for or prick.

 

“That alone could even put a clause in the mind of someone who could have helped you without asking for anything if you had dressed properly.

 

“School you will not go, audition you won’t go… I’m just worried about these naive girls.” The spotlight has continued to beam on the movie industry over the growing sex-for-role allegations among actors and filmmakers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Labo Entertainment unveils Dotman, DJ Tough

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The man at the helm of affairs in Labo business group, Olabisi Akanbi has unveiled two artistes from his record label, ‘Labo Entertainment’.   The presentation, which was held at 1508 Lounge, Fele Jobi, Alausa, Ikeja on November 13, 2020 witnessed lots of celebrities in the media industry and entertainment who converged to celebrate with […]
Body & Soul

To sleep or not to sleep in a bra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For many years, women have been faced with serious concerns about wearing a bra regularly. Especially whether it is good to wear this piece of tight underwear to bed or not. Health experts have released information on why it may not be ideal to wear bra to sleep. A second look at the topic by […]
Body & Soul

Abah Folawiyo slows down

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Usual saying that there is time and season for everything aptly captures present situation of Patron of Fashion Design Association, FADAN, Abah Folawiyo, as the doyen of the social circle has in recent times not lived up to her penchant for social gathering.   At the age of 80, it is expected that nature will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica