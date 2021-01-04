Sex party: I lost my pregnancy, N32m property -Restaurateur

…threatens to sue Kaduna govt over demolition

Aisha Mercy Yakubu, owner of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant, the alleged venue for the Kaduna sex party, has threatened to sue the Kaduna State government for the demolition of her property.

In a statement in Kaduna yesterday, Yakubu said she had no dealing with the promoters and organisers of the said party and wondered why her property should be demolished without fair hearing. She said: “I plan to seek legal redress for defamation of my character and the loss of my properties in the building.” Yakubu said over N32 million worth of property had been lost, the same way she had lost her pregnancy. She said: “The restaurant is a onestorey building structure, with a VIP Lounge Section, where premium customers relax to watch football league games in a cozy environment, with all the comfort; air conditioners and light music.

“Whilst the ground floor is where the kitchen and serving spot is, also with chairs and tables for customers to sit and eat their food as required. “We hire/rent the VIP Section for light events, of not more than 26 customers. “On 27th December, 2020, a customer hired the VIP Lounge for a 15-man reunion/ clothing line promo, to appreciate his customers for their good patronage of his brands.

“Before the event proper commenced, a friend of mine and I noticed an unusual movement around the main gate to the restaurant, as it was half-opened to avoid a crowded environment. We approached the main gate and on getting there I saw two truck load of heavily armed officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“I asked the team leader what was going on but he ignored my question and said he will explain to me when we get to the Police Station, Sabon Tasha Division. “When we arrived at the police station, my customer, who accompanied me to the station, enquired what the matter was and the police showed us a poster on a GSM phone belonging to one of the officers by name Inspector Felix.

It was a poster of an event titled; KADUNA SEX PARTY, which the police claimed that the supposed ‘sex party’ was scheduled to hold at my restaurant, even though with no address of where it will take place on the poster.

“I denied knowledge of that event as there was nothing of that sort taking place at the restaurant and I wouldn’t stoop so low to entertain such illicit activity at my place, but the police refused to believe me and had my friend and two of my staff detained for one night, one day, until the customer that had earlier hired the place for usage on that fateful day was also arrested the next day. “They were released after paying a ‘bail fee’ of #100,000 to Inspector Felix and one other lady officer, fair in complexion.

“I suggested to the them to call the number on the supposed ‘Kaduna Sex Party’ poster, which they immediately put a call through and a name came out using the True Caller as Marvellous Akpan. The police asked me to pay a fee of #20,000 for them to do their job of tracking the user of the phone number, which I immediately paid them so that they will swing into action. “Marvellous Akpan was arrested the next day.

He was interrogated and he admitted to owning the phone number on the poster and printing of the poster which was posted on social media, assisted by his friend named Noah and one other guy.

On further interrogation, Mr. Marvellous Akpan confessed to the police that he doesn’t know me and has never being to my restaurant nor have any knowledge of its address. “Mr Chimeze, who had hired the place was released, summarily, after the successful arrest of Mr Akpan.” Yakubu, however, said the next day, 31st December, while at the other branch of her restaurant, on Court Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, a friend called her and asked her to go to the main restaurant to see what was going on. She added: “I immediately went and saw a combined team of policemen, soldiers, KASTLEA and vigilante groups guarded a pay loader to demolish my restaurant.”

Like this: Like Loading...