Sex Scandal: Advisory board to reinforce child protection protocols

Following the sex scandal involving a female student of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, who was said to have allegedly engaged in an ‘immoral act,’ the Advisory Board of Chrisland Group of Schools yesterday said the care of the students remains its central focus, adding that the school is irrevocably committed to re-evaluating its processes in order to reinforce child protection protocols. The school had earlier suspended a 10-year-old female student, who had gone to Dubai to represent the school in the World Adejobi School Games between March 10 and 13, for engaging in sexual violence that has gone viral on social media. Theschoolannouncedthegirl’s suspension in a letter to her parents, describing her conduct as ‘improper behaviour.’ Reacting to the development in astatementissued onMonday entitled: “Chrisland Children Remain Our Centre of Focus,” a member of theboard, Mr. AkinFadeyi, said theboardwas compelledtoengage parentsof theremainingstudents who unfortunately got themselves involved in such misconduct. According to him, the board in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to parents, reprimanded them to instill a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. “This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences. The disciplinary action wasinordernottoundermineour cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform our children, when they stray from the path of rectitude,” the statement added. It further said: “We have followed up on reports making the rounds on certain developments bordering on the morals and ethics of some of the students under our care, who represented the school at the World School Games in Dubai. “While we understand the emotions this has generated, we assure the public that our first approach as an institution was to assume parental roles by offering support to those involved and ensuring that nothing affected their self-esteem. “However, after a comprehensive evaluation of the situation, we cannot help but express how scandalised and distressed we feel asmothers, fathersandinstructors with a relationship that holds a directbearing onthedevelopmentof those involved.” Fadeyi recalled that of the 76 students that represented Chrisland School, 71 ensured adherence to our standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, saying that the girls were lodged on the 11th floor, while boys were on the fourth floor to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries. The statement reads in part: “As such, we recognise that there will always be space for improvement. Wehaveactivatedchildprotection processes and shall be engaging the expertise of child psychologists to ensure we translate this incidence to benefit the children in our care. “We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place under our watch. For emphasis, onlyaCOVID-19post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21 at the School Hall in Opebi. “This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID- 19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture.”
Related Articles
Okowa’s father, majority leader, prince, die in Delta
Three prominent people have died in Delta State. They are Pa Arthur Okowa, the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere; and Prince Emmanuel Ogbon. Owhefere died about 11pm on Wednesday, news filtered into the streets of Asaba, the state capital in the early hours […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen kill two mobile policemen, cart away AK-47 rifles
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead two mobile police officers in Taraba State. The officers were shot dead on Monday night at a checkpoint in Dogon-Gawa community located in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. The checkpoint is located on the highway linking Takum Local Government Area and Katsina-Ala Local […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Bishops back Ebubeagu, seek end to killings in S’East
The College of Bishops, Methodist Church Nigeria, Monday backed the formation of Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN) by Governors of South East following the rising insecurity in the region. The Bishops also urged Indigenous People of Biafra’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) to collaborate with Ebubeagu to secure South East against further attacks and killings in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)