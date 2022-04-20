Sex Scandal: Advisory board to reinforce child protection protocols

Following the sex scandal involving a female student of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, who was said to have allegedly engaged in an ‘immoral act,’ the Advisory Board of Chrisland Group of Schools yesterday said the care of the students remains its central focus, adding that the school is irrevocably committed to re-evaluating its processes in order to reinforce child protection protocols. The school had earlier suspended a 10-year-old female student, who had gone to Dubai to represent the school in the World Adejobi School Games between March 10 and 13, for engaging in sexual violence that has gone viral on social media. Theschoolannouncedthegirl’s suspension in a letter to her parents, describing her conduct as ‘improper behaviour.’ Reacting to the development in astatementissued onMonday entitled: “Chrisland Children Remain Our Centre of Focus,” a member of theboard, Mr. AkinFadeyi, said theboardwas compelledtoengage parentsof theremainingstudents who unfortunately got themselves involved in such misconduct. According to him, the board in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to parents, reprimanded them to instill a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. “This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences. The disciplinary action wasinordernottoundermineour cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform our children, when they stray from the path of rectitude,” the statement added. It further said: “We have followed up on reports making the rounds on certain developments bordering on the morals and ethics of some of the students under our care, who represented the school at the World School Games in Dubai. “While we understand the emotions this has generated, we assure the public that our first approach as an institution was to assume parental roles by offering support to those involved and ensuring that nothing affected their self-esteem. “However, after a comprehensive evaluation of the situation, we cannot help but express how scandalised and distressed we feel asmothers, fathersandinstructors with a relationship that holds a directbearing onthedevelopmentof those involved.” Fadeyi recalled that of the 76 students that represented Chrisland School, 71 ensured adherence to our standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, saying that the girls were lodged on the 11th floor, while boys were on the fourth floor to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries. The statement reads in part: “As such, we recognise that there will always be space for improvement. Wehaveactivatedchildprotection processes and shall be engaging the expertise of child psychologists to ensure we translate this incidence to benefit the children in our care. “We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place under our watch. For emphasis, onlyaCOVID-19post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21 at the School Hall in Opebi. “This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID- 19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture.”

