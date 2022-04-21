Sex Scandal: OAU denies foot-dragging on sanctioning lecturer

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has denied it is foot-dragging on sanctioning a lecturer accused of sexually assaulting a female student. The school said it would never shield any staff or student found to have committed any sexual misdemeanour. Boluwatife Hannah Bababunmi of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages had petitioned the authorities, accusing a professor of Yoruba Incantations and Stylistics Joseph Ayo Opefeyitimi of sexually assaulting her in his office on March 21. Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, said: “As a mark of its zero-tolerance for sexual harassment, the present university management had summarily dismissed three lecturers, who had committed similar sexual offences.” Insisting that the management would not sweep any case of sexual assault under the carpet, the statement added: “The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, would like to debunk an unfounded allegation making the rounds in some quarters, that it is foot-dragging on sanctioning a professor, who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a female student in his office.” He listed staff members that have been previously sanctioned for sexually assaulting female students including a lecturer at the Department of Management and Accounting, who was dismissed; a lecturer from the Department of English Language, and the third one in the Department of International Relations, who was given his letter of dismissal last month. The statement reads: “Procedurally, after the receipt of the formal complaints, the first step was that the departmental committee sat on the matter and, after a thorough investigation, Professor Opefeyitimi was found prima facie liable.”
