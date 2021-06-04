Sex scandal: Sanwo-Olu praises UNILAG for lecturers’ sack

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday commended the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for entrenching the culture of discipline and sustaining the school’s academic excellence. The governor praised the university management for the recent disciplinary action taken against two lecturers, Dr. Boniface Igbenegbu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, allegedly indicted in sex-for-mark scandal which rocked the institution in 2019.

He said the sanction would not only serve as a deterrent to members of the school who might have similar tendencies, but also redeem the reputation of the university. Sanwo-Olu spoke when he received members of the Federal Government’s Visitation Panel for UNILAG who were on a courtesy call at the State House in Marina.

The panel members were led by the Chairman, Lt. Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd). He said: “It is a thing of joy to see a reputable citadel of learning managing its affairs properly and sustaining the culture of academic excellence. The school has maintained high discipline, as seen in the media reports about two days ago where lecturers who want to bring down the image and name of the school.

“The management of the school has been firm in ensuring that nobody is above the law. These are parts of the commendable steps which the school management has taken to ensure the standards are sustained.” Speaking earlier, the panel Chairman, Agwai, described Sanwo-Olu as “educationfriendly governor”. He acknowledged the strides attained by Lagos in the education sector. The chairman said the panel was raised by the Federal Government to carry out a full assessment of the administration of UNILAG to know the challenges it was facing in delivering on its mandate. He said: “We are also mandated to carry out assessment on the resources available to the university and how they have been utilised. We are looking at the laws setting up the school and relationship of the university with statutory bodies and its host community.”

