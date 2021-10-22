Sex tape: Celebrities show support for Tiwa Savage

Since the release of Tiwa Savage’s sex tape, celebrities have taken to their various pages to show and express their support, as well as give her a word of encouragement. Mercy Aigbe, Harrysong and IK Ogbonna are among celebrities that have shown support for Tiwa Savage, the award-winning singer, amid the drama trailing her leaked sex tape. A video of an intimate moment between the ‘Koroba’ crooner and her new lover had surfaced online recently and sent the social media into a frenzy. The development has continued to elicit different reactions, with some Nigerians criticising the ‘Celia’ singer. Amid the backlash, several celebrities have risen to defend the mother of one. In a post via her Instagram page, Aigbe wrote: “Forever a queen @tiwasavage” before adding in another “Nobody, I repeat, Nobody holy pass. Big shame on blackmailers. Shame.”

Harrysong also wrote via his Instagram handle: “Tiwa has won my heart. Number one right now. In fact, I need that collabo. @tiwasavage. Strong woman. Let’s go babygirl.” On his part, IK Ogbonna shared a lovely photo of Tiwa Savage alongside a short note which read “a queen @tiwasavage.” Comedian, @Nedu_wazobiafm, wrote, “Shout out to @tiwasavage. Say Tiwa if you are praying for her too. Nobody holy. Mistake na mistake. Everybody dey thief na who dey dem catch be ole…” Actress, @opeyemi_aiyeola1, wrote: “I haven’t seen the said video n not sure I will @tiwasavage know that u are well loved n supported.

We all have done regrettable things just that some of us have been lucky. God bless” Similarly, Omotunde Adebowale-David, better known as Adaku, wrote, “Let them who’s without sin cast the first stone is Jesus standard. We learn and continue to correct where we err. I will always honour the woman I know you to be.

May God engulf you with his love now and always.” Tiwa Savage had earlier tackled those criticising her over the leaked sex tape, adding that such people thought it would destroy her. “You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you taught should destroy me and make me feel ashamed. You must knock my head when you see me otherwise…” she had written. Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage, has reignited the debate on “who ordered the shooting of protesters at the Lekki tollgate last year” in a short song to commemorate the first #End- SARS anniversary.

On the night of October 2020, operatives of the Nigerian army had opened fire on unarmed protesters at the protest ground in Lekki. The incident has remained a topic of heated controversy since then while there have been conflicting reports on the casualties after the shooting which continues to attract global attention. A year after the incident, Nigerians took to the streets to honour those who reportedly lost their lives during the shooting. In a short song to mark the #End- SARSMemorial, Tiwa Savage called on authorities to reveal who ordered the shooting of protesters.

“Don’t end our lives… We will not forget, this is not the end. Who gave the order, who gave the order? We’ll not forget…,” she can be heard singing. The ‘Eminado’ singer also accompanied the video with a terse post which read: “Who? 20.10.20”

