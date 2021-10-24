Sex tape: Fans believe blackmailer is close to Tiwa Savage

A lot has been said since the sex tape of superstar singer, Tiwa Savage leaked on social media. A few of the singer’s fan who have had time to analyse the video is of the opinion that the whoever recorded the video is closer to Tiwa Savage than expected. Ruffyat Akindele w h o refers to her- self as Tiwa Savage biggest fan wrote on her Facebook handle, “I don’t judge Tiwa for her actions but I have a problem with the person who recorded the video. Considering how close up the camera is to the singer and her lover, the person who recorded that video just has to be in her inner circle, if not one of the two in the act”, she said.

Another follower of Tiwa Savage’s career, Davis said if truly the singer has no idea how the video came to be and wishes to find out who betrayed her, investigations should start from her inner circle of friends or her team.

M e a n w h i l e , there are reactions following her recent post about the sex tape. Tiwa wrote “Change the sh*t to the game and never speak of it again.” While some applauded the singer for her resilience and courage others said that she is not sorry for her actions. Strongest woman I have ever seen much love from California,” Donald wrote. Some of the comments reads, “Now moving forward,” Korra wrote.

Blaq_beeuutee wrote: “Of course. When your stunt failed woefully. Funny how Nigerians judge matters differently because it concerns their favorites. She wanted to trend so badly and that was why she pulled failed Kim Kardashian stunt.” Juliet chilaka.jc wrote: “People are so ANGRY that she is not looking broken or haggard, you want her to come online and cry, attempt sui- cide, hide from everybody just so you’ll be SATIS- FIED that she was bro- ken and had learnt a lesson ??? Smh it’s the audacity for me.” Sulaimanakinloye wrote: “21stcentury shameless award goes to you girl, God bless you so much and you turn your grace to disgrace.”

