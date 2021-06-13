Arts & Entertainments

Sex therapist, Sharon Anene, friends surprise Denrele with Lexus SUV on birthday

Posted on

 

Ifeoma Ononye

Vivacious, eccentric television star, Denrele Edun is presently over the moon as he was gifted a Lexus SUV worth 10million by Sharon Ifeoma Anene and friends on his birthday.
Denrele turned 40 today (June 13) 2021 and was blown away by the vehicle  he was gifted.
In the pictures and videos that are now viral on social media, the drama king, who loves to surprise others, was seen being very emotional as he is shocked by the love shown to him by his friends.
Denrele, who has shared many interesting stories about his childhood, his struggles to fame as part of his turning the big 40, was also blessed with other gifts and cash.
Celebrities like Kim Oprah, Haus Von Sean, Manager Wale and the controversial Blessing CEO were part of the gang that surprised the fashion enigma.

Reporter

