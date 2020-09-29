Metro & Crime

Sex-toy shop assault: Senator asked to pay woman N50m damages

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama yesterday awarded N50 million d a m a g e s against the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, to be paid as compensation to a female attendant at a sex-toy shop, Osimibibra Warmate, who he assaulted.

 

The trial judge, Justice Samira Bature, gave the order in her judgement on the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Warmate against the senator.

 

 

N e w Telegraph recalled that a video clip of the assault of the woman by the senator had gone viral. In 2019, the police charged the senator before a Magistrates’ Court at Zuba, Abuja with a onecount charge of assaulting Warmate at a sex-toy shop in Abuja. But the presiding magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, had dismissed the case after upholding the no-case submission filed by the senator.

 

Warmate, through her counsel, Esosa Omo-Usoh, had approached the High Court with a fundamental rights’ enforcement suit marked FCT/CV/2393/19. Delivering judgement, Justice Bature upheld the plaintiff’s case and ordered the senator to pay N50 million to the applicant.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

