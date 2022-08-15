Sex worker stabbed to death in Delta brothel

A commercial sex worker, simply identified as Miss Confidence, has been killed by one of her clients at a popular brothel in Ughelli, the headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The unidentified assailant did not only stab but twisted her neck and abandoned her to die in the pool of her blood. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said she was stabbed in the stomach and strangulated. He said she was found dead after her friends did not see her to share banters and scout for customers the following day. The development caused commotion in the area as her colleagues immediately fled for fear of the unknown. One of them, who called herself Tickles, said, “When a thing like this happen, you must hold your head high because police may come for a raid.” A customer, who simply said his name is Lucky said confusion sets in when her team mates waited for hours for her to come outside, but she did not. He said, “As they were looking for customers and they didn’t see her, they went to knock at her door. Nobody answered. At this, they became inquisitive. It was when they forcefully opened the door that they found her dead in the pool of blood.” Edafe said detectives had commenced discreet investigation into the matter, adding however that no arrest has been made.
