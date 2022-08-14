News

Sex worker stabbed to death in Delta brothel

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

A commercial sex worker, simply identified as Miss Confidence, has been killed by one of her clients at a popular brothel in Ughelli, the headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The unidentified assailant did not only stab but twisted her neck and abandoned her to die last night.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba Sunday said she was stabbed in the stomach and strangulated.
He said she was found dead after her friends did not see her to share banters and scout for customers the following day.
The development caused commotion in the area as her colleagues immediately flee for fear of the unknown.
One of them, who called herself Tickles, said: “When a thing like this happens, you must hold your head high because police may come for a raid.”
 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

