Feminique

Sex worker wins six-figure sum in sexual harassment case

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A New Zealand sex worker will receive a six-figure payout after filing a sexual harassment case against a business owner.
The sum is part of a settlement to compensate the woman for “emotional harm and lost earnings”, said the human rights body that represented her.
The case served as a reminder that all workers have the right to freedom from sexual harassment at work, it added.
New Zealand passed a law decriminalising sex work in 2003, reports the BBC.
The details of the proceedings, including the identities of those involved, is confidential.
But the settlement announced on Monday was viewed as an important milestone for sex workers’ rights.
“It’s great to see a settlement of this type has been awarded in the context of sex work to a sex worker,” Dame Catherine Healy, national coordinator of the New Zealand Sex Workers Collective, told the BBC.
“It takes courage to stand up in the workplace, any workplace,” she added, saying it was a “wake-up call” for businesses.
Healy was at the forefront of a long campaign to decriminalise sex work in New Zealand, arguing that it would make the profession safer.
Her collective helped draft the landmark Prostitution Reform Act. It was passed in 2003, allowing brothels to operate as legitimate business and granting sex workers full employment rights.
On Monday Michael Timmins, director of New Zealand’s Office of Human Rights Proceedings, which represented the sex worker, said the settlement “serves as an important reminder to businesses across the country”.
“All workers, regardless of the type of work they do, have the right to freedom from sexual harassment in the workplace. We encourage all business owners and employers to ensure that they understand and respect those rights,” he said in a statement.

Reporter

Related Articles
Feminique

Scotland becomes first country to make sanitary products free

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scotland has become the first country in the world to pass legislation making period products freely available to all. MSPs at the Scottish parliament unanimously approved a bill brought forward by Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon, bringing in the legal right of free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads, reports Sky […]
Feminique

Int’l Day of Girl-Child: A call for education, self preservation

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

The International Day of the Girl-Child is a day marked every October 11 to raise awareness on plight of girls around the world. It is also to map out ways to empower them and protect their rights. With the theme for this year’s celebration as “My Voice, Our Equal Future,” the day was set to […]
Feminique

Benue: Tragic end of two lovers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

It was indeed, a tragic end of the jealous married lover, late Mr. Nicodemus Nomiyange, the Manager of Millennium Guest House (former Feed Africa Hotel) and his girlfriend, late Miss Shimenenge Pam, a nurse at Lobi Children’s Specialist Hospital all located in the high brow High Level area of Makurdi metropolis. The lovers have been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: