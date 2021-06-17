Sexual Abuse: A’Ibom varsity sacks 14 lecturers

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State University, (AKSU), has disclosed that 14 lecturers have been shown the exit door for sexually abusing students.

Although the names of the randy teachers were not mentioned, the Vice Chancellor of the state-owned university, Prof Nse Essien, said the university will continue to weed out undesirable elements within its ranks.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Wednesday, Prof. Essien disclosed that 38, out of the 42 programmes run by the university have received full accreditation by the National University Commission (NUC).

Prof. Essien, who will be one year in office on August 3, also disclosed that everything was in place for commencement of radio broadcasting by the university.

Further to that, the former Commissioner for Education said that the university unbundled its Mass Communications programme in line with the emerging trends and communication needs of modern society, resulting in the creation of departments of Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting and Journalism and Media Studies.

While admitting that he had been far away from the Union and the media community, the vice chancellor promised to cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship between the NUJ and AKSU.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Amos Etuk, commended the vice chancellor for coming to share his thoughts with journalists and assured him that the new partnership, when given effect, will add value to the rating and standing of the institution.

Comrade Etuk suggested to Prof. Essien to use the occasion of his first anniversary in office to showcase the development in AKSU, under his watch.

