Sexual abuse: Female students vow to  prosecute, jail randy lecturers

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

In  a bid to tackle recurrent incidents  of sexual harassment faced by some students of higher institutions in the country, the National Female Students Association of Nigeria (NFSAN), has threatened to prosecute and imprison any lecturer found guilty of sexual harassment against their colleagues across the country.
Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, commemorating  the 2021 International Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, NFSAN President, Mary Modupe Adetiba, said the body was disturbed by constant cases of sex-for-mark syndrome across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
Adetiba, the third NFSAN President, said: “My message to lecturers intimidating and subjecting female students to sex-for-grade harassment is that, whenever we are armed with verifiable evidence of such, we are going to file legal actions against them.
“We are elated that about 14 lecturers had been sacked at the Akwa Ibom State University, two at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) and some at the University of Lagos. These should serve as a deterrent to others,” she said.
Adetiba advised female students to speak up and stop dying in silence while being harassed sexually by lecturers.
She maintained that the brutal assault and murder of Uwaila Omozuwa, a student of University of Benin, and job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, underscored the need for more proactive initiatives and laws in addressing the underlining cause of sexual violence.
“A report of 24 states in Nigeria showed that 346 incidents of sexual violence were reported in March 2020, and within the first two weeks of April, the figures rose by 56 percent. This development is worrisome and all hands must be on deck in finding a lasting solution to this growing menace.
“NFSAN as a concerned female student’s body in solidarity with United Nations, condemns and calls for an end to conflict-related sexual violence, like rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, and enforced sterilization. We call for more support to victims, survivors, and those committed to fighting to end these destructive crimes against humanity,” Adetiba said.

