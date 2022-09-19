News

Sexual Assault: 31-year-old teacher jailed 7 years

For sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student within a school premises, a 31-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, was on Monday sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The teacher was sent to jail by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court after being found guilty on the charge of defilement.

Justice Taiwo, who held that the prosecution failed to establish the charge of defilement against the defendant, as the survivor failed to show up in court to testify, declared that: “However, the confessional statement by the defendant, which was made voluntarily, showed that he sexually assaulted the minor.

“The defendant admitted to have fondled the breast of the victim twice and tried to have sex with her but he could not penetrate as she was a virgin.

“The defendant is hereby convicted on the charge of sexual assault of a child.”

When asked if he had anything to say, the convicted Daniel begged for mercy.

 

