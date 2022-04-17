Sexual harassment, bullying, intimidation not for me –Stephanie Zibili

‘Sex for roles, promotion, not peculiar to entertainment industry alone’

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Zibili, can be counted among the luckiest young talents that found their feet in the ever challenging Nigerian movie industry. The actress, who a short while ago was fighting to show the world her talent, has not only landed big movie roles but has a Best Of Nollywood Award already in her portfolio. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Zibili, who is an Esan in Edo State and presently studying at University of Lagos, shares the story of how she is taking a step by step journey to greatness

There is always an interesting story behind any successful career. Tell us the story of how you came to be an actress?

Growing up, I watched a lot of classical movies like Titanic, Sound of Music. I also watched high school musical movies like, High School Musicals, Hana Montana, Victorious and so on.

Watching all these movies made me want to be on the screen. I always imagined my life like theirs. I was literally like doing everything I saw on television. I was already in love with art of singing, dancing and acting but I didn’t have the opportunity at a younger age. I mentioned it at a time to my mum back then when I was very little. I told her that I wanted to act in movies but my mum was always skeptical about it because I was her only child for a few years. So, she was very protective.

When I turned 16 and out of secondary school, I started going for ushering jobs. That was when I started hearing of movie auditions. I was excited and that was how I started going for auditions. I went for my first audition; I networked with different people that sent me audition notices.

After my second audition, I got a call for a commercial for a telecommunication brand. That was the first job I ever did in the entertainment industry.

After the commercial, that same week, I also got a call to be part of the extras in a cinema, ‘New Money’. From there, I got recommendation for a TV series. Apparently, the actress that was supposed to take the role was not coming anymore.

So, I was given the role. I was quite young but I think I did well. From there, I got other recommendations for auditions and I get picked for different roles from there.

While growing was showbiz among your childhood dreams?

Oh yes! Being in showbiz, being in the public eye have been part of my dreams. Like I said earlier, I act the characters I watched in movies when I was a child. I also wanted to be a Lawyer that fights for Human Rights. A lawyer that would fight for the rights of people, who cannot afford to pay a lawyer.

That is also being in the eyes of the public as well. I was one of those kind of children that you pause when you walk into a room where I am seated. I have always been an outspoken child. I am always easily noticed. So, I believe these good traits are taking me through this entertainment journey.

Back in high school days, teenagers always have big dreams supported by their parents, to become doctor, a pilot, engineer or lawyer. Which area of study were you pursuing then?

Back in high school, I wanted to be a lawyer. I have always been passionate about human rights, helping less privileged, abused women and children. I wanted to be a lawyer to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.

I want to set up a foundation for less privileged, widows and orphans. By God’s grace, I am still going to unveil my own foundation. I might still do a crash course in Law.

By the time you made up your mind that acting is for you, was it difficult for your parents and siblings to support you?

When I started going for auditions, my mum was not fully in support. Even when I started ushering, she was not fully in support because she was skeptical about Nollywood and entertaining industry but anyway, I was strong headed and kept on going for auditions.

When I started acting officially, she saw that it was what I loved doing and started being supportive. Right now, my mum and my younger brother are my biggest fans.

If you are not an actress, which career would you love to pursue or do on the side?

If I am not an actress, I will definitely be a Lawyer and a business woman.

How interesting were your audition days? Was it hard landing your first role that launched you into the industry?

Audition days were not easy at all, especially because I lived far from where most auditions were conducted. So, I literally had to wake up very early to get there on time. The location is usually around Surulere, Ikeja, Victoria Island. The first movie role I landed was a recommendation from someone I met through auditions.

That is the extras for the cinema movie, ‘New Money’. From there, I got another recommendation to be in a Television series titled ‘G Masters’.

Were you nervous in the first movie you featured in?

For my first picky role, I was really nervous, especially working with faces that I grew up watching on television. I was quite young and was like the baby of the set. Everybody made me quite comfortable and it helped me a lot in delivering my lines.

Even for those extras I did, I was very nervous. It was directed by Tope Oshin and she was someone I really loved. Though it was not a speaking role, I was really nervous because I wanted to do my best for her to notice me and give me more roles.

So far, which movie or character has been the most difficult for you?

I wouldn’t say that I have done characters that are difficult but I will say that I have done characters that are out of my comfort zone, which is a bit challenging. The one I can think of right now is ‘Mystic River’ which is on Netflix. We had to go to a remote village. They have no electricity like 11 years or so. We were literally surrounded by nature on set, like forest, river. I played the character of a River goddess. The character is not like the stories you hear. Having to go deep to take in that role was a bit challenging. I always had to come out of the water with incantations being made. My job was dance to the incantations, come out of the river. The way I spoke, the way I walked had to be different. The fact that it had to be spiritual, made it different and out of my comfort zone. I had a good director that helped me deliver a great job. That is one character I will never forget. Another movie that was challenging was a movie I acted like someone that had multiple personality disorder or split personality disorder.

I had to play the role of a girl with three to four personalities. It was challenging. I mean I am not like that in real life and had to do a lot of research to find out how they switch from one personality to the other.

Each personality has a way it speaks and mannerism to it. It was challenging because we hardly see people with that disorder in this part of the world. It made me get interested in DID, which is Dissociative Identity Disorder which is also known as Multiple Personality Disorder.

It’s a disease where there are more than one personality, who likes different things, acts differently and speak differently in one person. I have been interested in learning about it and other mental health issues in general after that film.

Sex for roles, star struck and intimidation are said to be the top vices for anyone new in the industry. Which was your biggest challenge?

I believe this topic affects all sectors in business. It’s not peculiar to entertainment industry alone. There is sex for promotion in many companies. There is bullying everywhere. I will say I have not found myself in these kind of ugly situations. Starting in the industry as a young actor, I was always scared of being pressured into doing what I didn’t want to do or bullied or intimidated. I prayed about it and honestly, I never really found myself in that situation. The few I found myself in, I don’t know how but after praying, they leave me alone. From the start, I was very professional with everybody. I really don’t go beyond professionalism. I hardly continue conversations that were going too personal with certain people. Regardless that I was a young actor, the conversations had to be business when I am on set.

When I started going for auditions and one or two producers said that to me, I already know it’s a ‘No No’ for me. I thank God that I didn’t find myself in terrible situations that I could not just handle.

On the part of being star struck, I was star struck many times seeing actors I grew up watching on television. I walk up to them politely and introduce myself. And to be honest, they have always been nice and warm. It was never a challenge. Speaking of intimidation, I will say I have never been intimidated.

You won BON award last year. Tell us how the epic moment felt?

When I was nominated for Best of Nollywood awards, I was super excited and grateful. It’s one thing to work and another for your work to be recognised. I have been nominated a few times and being nominated is like a win to me. It was exciting when I got a call that I was going to attend the event in Kogi State.

I was so excited because I have never been to Kogi State. It was a very nice event, until my name was called that I won the award. I won Revelation of the year 2021 (female) award. It was an epic moment for me. I pride myself to be an outspoken person. I am not a shy person but when I was called to pick up the award, I was speechless. I could not speak properly. I was so shy in front of all those dignitaries and governors with older actors. It’s an experience that will live rent free in my head. I will never forget. I was super grateful.

The year is still first quarter. What projects are you working on?

Aside Tinsel, which I have been working on for the past two years; I do Tinsel almost every week. Aside that, I have two other movies and other projects I am working on this year. I cannot mention them yet but just watch out for me this year.

Many actresses are going into movie production and directing. Are we going to see you in future doing that?

I know that I will end up producing a TV series or web series because I have stories in my head. I look forward to doing that. I also look forward to Hosting a TV show. Right now, I am not ready for production, but in the nearest future, I don’t know how soon, but I know I will.

Before I go into anything like producing or directing movies, I will get educated on it. That is very important to me.

