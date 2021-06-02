Metro & Crime

Sexual harassment: FUOYE suspends lecturer, investigates another

Two lecturers at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, have been accused of sexually harassing female students. The institution yesterday announced the suspension of one of the lecturers, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga, an Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre and Media Arts.

Mbachaga’s suspension came after a committee set up by the institution to investigate the alleged sexual harassment established a strong case against him. FUOYE’s Chief Information Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede, said in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday that Mbachaga was suspended on the grounds of a prima facie case of sexual harassment by a panel set up by the institution’s Faculty of Arts, which investigated the allegation.

He said: “However, the suspension, which was with immediate effect, would pave the way for a five-member committee set up by the Vice-Chancellor to further probe the allegation with a view to getting to the root of the allegation of sexual harassment against the lecturer. “The Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of sexual harassment against students of the institution, has consequently approved the suspension of Dr. Mbachaga to allow for proper investigation into the matter.

“The VC has also mandated the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, to conduct proper investigation into another allegation of sexual harassment against another lecturer in the same department and submit a report in due time for necessary actions.” Ogunmodede added that the current management of the university would do its best to clean the system of all social vices.

