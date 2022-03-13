Body & Soul

Sexy, flirty in mini skirt

Mini skirt is one fashion piece mama never approves. Not just because it stops at the mid-thigh but because it is too sexy, grabs all the attention and shows off the shapely hot legs. Most of all, they are every Mother’s sworn enemies because it has been rumoured to give men dirty ideas.

 

No matter how many times mama warns against wearing miniskirts, it never changed its status as a fashion girl’s best friend.

 

This is why miniskirts are all season trendy. If you must slay in mini skirt, arm yourself with the right tips. Make sure you have a glowing spotless skin, especially from your thighs to the ankle. Don’t forget the no-hair rule.

 

So shave those legs clean before you slay in your micro-mini. Many fashion girls have discovered how to hide scars on their legs. It’s either you get a real tattoo on that spot, or a fake tattoo or just cover it up with make -up.

We are yet to see celebrities who rock miniskirts like Toke Makinwa, Cynthia Cee C Nwadiora, Lilian Afegbai, Mercy Eke and Ini Edo

 

Body & Soul Interview Politics

CharlyBoy: Nigeria has become graveyard for its youths

IFEOMA ONONYE,

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, fondly nicknamed ‘Area Fada’ is legendary in different spheres of entertainment, where he pitched his interest. His passion for seeing Nigerian youths succeed is one of the reasons he went back into music. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares why he does not look a 71-year-old, […]
Body & Soul

Rita Edochie: Some Igbos are denying Biafra due to selfishness

Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, says some Igbos are denying links to Biafra because of what they stand to benefit currently.   The actress spoke her mind in a video shared via her Instagram page on Friday. In the video clip, a woman, whom she addressed as ‘Fulani’, was heard refuting the claim that she belongs […]
Body & Soul

Between now and April, music scene will see another Alariwo

Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Long time singer cum broadcaster, Oluwarotimi Martins, popularly known as Alariwo of Africa has asked his fans to be a little more patient to review a new song that he will be dropping latest ending of April, 2022.   At the black carpet of Afrobeat Hall of Fame induction ceremony for legendary Afrobeat icons like […]

