Sexy, flirty in mini skirt

Mini skirt is one fashion piece mama never approves. Not just because it stops at the mid-thigh but because it is too sexy, grabs all the attention and shows off the shapely hot legs. Most of all, they are every Mother’s sworn enemies because it has been rumoured to give men dirty ideas.

No matter how many times mama warns against wearing miniskirts, it never changed its status as a fashion girl’s best friend.

This is why miniskirts are all season trendy. If you must slay in mini skirt, arm yourself with the right tips. Make sure you have a glowing spotless skin, especially from your thighs to the ankle. Don’t forget the no-hair rule.

So shave those legs clean before you slay in your micro-mini. Many fashion girls have discovered how to hide scars on their legs. It’s either you get a real tattoo on that spot, or a fake tattoo or just cover it up with make -up.

We are yet to see celebrities who rock miniskirts like Toke Makinwa, Cynthia Cee C Nwadiora, Lilian Afegbai, Mercy Eke and Ini Edo

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...