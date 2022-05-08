Sexy new look: Every man now wants Eniola Badmus

Actress Eniola Badmus seems to be having the time of her life after her weight loss journey.

Since she lost a few pounds, which many rumoured that the plus size actress must have gone under the knife to achieve the slender figure, her new look has been attracting positive comments and now the attention of men who love the hour glass sexy shape.

The 38-year-old bragged in an Instagram post on Friday, adding that she has been getting private messages from different men. Every man’s choice. I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now. Y’all should take it easy on me oo,” Eniola wrote.

This came hours after the actress boasted about being the hottest and most talked about celebrity in the movie industry. Sharing a lovely photo of herself, Eniola wrote: “Most talked about. Hottest right now.”

Eniola also said the attention she has been getting since her weight loss has become overwhelming.

“The attention I get now is quite overwhelming, feels like I’m a newborn baby. It’s a new life for me and a new journey so walk with me on and be a partaker,” she wrote. Since her recent weight loss, the actress has been flaunting her new look on social media to the admiration of her fans and colleagues.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...