Seychelles hits over 300,000 visitors mark

Seychelles has continued to attract international visitors and increase its earnings, as the African nation in the Indian Ocean with unique landscape and tourism offerings, last month hit the over 300, 000 mark. According to Eturbonews.com report, the country’s Tourism Minister, Sylvestre Radegonde, revealed that the country last month hit the estimate of 300,000 visitors and corresponding estimated tourism earnings of $823 million as at October 2022, from figures published by the Central Bank of Seychelles.

Since the country’s reopening for international tourism in August 2020, the number of visitors remains on the rise, almost resuming its pre-pandemic daily average numbers. In October 2022, the destination surpassed its target for the year, two months ahead of the year’s end. Making the top of the arrival list from January 2022 to November, Seychelles has seen the constant progression of its traditional source markets, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in first, second and fourth place with 41,332, 40,933 and 19,693 visitors respectively. Meanwhile, Russia remains steady as the third best source market for Seychelles, with 26,408 visitors recorded.

Speaking about the achievement, the Principal Secretary of Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, said; “We are very pleased to see that the investment made by Tourism Seychelles and the local tourism industry has not been in vain. “We will continue monitoring the trends as we do not know what tomorrow has in store for us. In the meantime, we remain focused on enhancing our visibility to attract visitors and improving our customer’s experience to retain them.” On her part, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, the Director General for Destination Marketing, said that the focus remains on increasing the reach of the destination through our targeted in-person events and digital efforts.

“With international tourism back in full swing, we are enhancing our efforts to increase our visibility in all our markets. We are currently reinforcing our content creation efforts, which will support our digital marketing strategies. On the traditional marketing side, we are keeping our international trade partners engaged with various projects and increasing our participation at international events,” said Willemin. Francis extended her gratitude to the trade for their continuous work to ensure that the destination remains a top choice for visitors. Estimations from Tourism Seychelles indicate that the destination anticipates closing the year with 330,000 visitors for 2022, only 50,000 arrivals less than the number recorded in 2019.

