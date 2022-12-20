Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation: 3SC, Remo Stars clash Friday in Lagos

Adekunle Salami

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan and Remo Stars are billed to trade tackles on Friday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena as part of activities for the 2022 Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation.

The two teams are expected to feature in the forthcoming Nigeria Professional football League season and so this encounter will serve as a tune up game for them.

Only recently, 3SC won a preseason tournament and the Gbenga Ogunbote boys will be visiting Lagos with the intention of showing the stuff they are made of in readiness for the new season. Before the match however, U-13 male and female teams will take centre stage between 9am and 2pm.

A member of the organizing team for this year’s edition of the Charity Foundation, Dotun Coker, said on Monday that male U-13 players will start from 9am on Friday. “Four male teams will play between 9am and 12noon while the girls will take their turn between 12 and 2pm. The Lagos State Sports Festival team will be on parade,” Coker said.

The Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation mini-tournament is an annual event which enters its 9th edition this year. Over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the foundation supporting their education and other related needs.

The foundation has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and cofounded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.

