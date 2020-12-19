Arts & Entertainments

Seyi Babatope’s ‘Sanitation Day’ premiers in cinemas in January 2021

Posted on

Filmone has confirmed new details on the release of its anticipated crime thriller, ‘Sanitation Day’ directed by Seyi Babatope. A source from Filmone confirmed to New Telegraph that while more details will be announced in the coming weeks, they are pushing for a January 2021 release.

Recall production for the movie which was a contender for Nigeria’s Oscars Best International Feature Film submission, kicked off in March 2020. Set in 2016, the thriller written by Dichie Enunwa, Seyi Babatope and Temitope Akinbode follows two inspectors, Inspector Hassan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and Inspector Stanley (Elozonam Ogbolu) who must uncover the perpetrators of a grisly murder before sanitation day is over and movement begins. It also stars Nse Ikpe- Etim, Charles Inojie, Baaj Adebule, Chris Okagbue, Belinda Effah, Olakunle Fawole, Chuks Chyke among others.

