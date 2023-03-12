Seyi Hunter: Couples should feel free to talk about their sex lives

Nollywood actress and blogger, Seyi Hunter, has come a long way building her careers as an actress and Beauty pageant entrepreneur. She has been described as daring and bold because of her passion and career choice as a sex coach. As an entrepreneur and a sex coach, Hunter has been able to help over 1,000 men and women through her sexuality coaching channel. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks on why it is important for couples to know their sexuality, her dream of unveiling her lingerie line and about her new movie, which will hit the cinemas soon

How did you discover you can make money from telling people about their sexuality?

It wasn’t about making money at first, and it’s still not about making money. It’s a passion. I derive joy from talking about sex people practice and get fulfillment. So, when they come back to give ‘testimonies’ of how my teachings helped them, it’s satisfying to me. It’s what’s drives me. Then p e o p l e started apprec i a t – i n g m e b y sending me money. So, I thought that oh, I can be doing private coaching and counselling. It’s how I started making money from it.

You said you have a porn business. Tell us about it and what it entails?

The porn business isn’t mine per say. I was a partner and face of the company. I help them do the casting, produce and direct. And part of the deal was to also advertise it as mine, so it will bring in more traffic. The contract was for three years. The three years elapsed last year December. So, I sold my shares, cashed out and used part of my money to produce my latest Nollywood movie.

Many people look at women who are in sex toy or porn business differently. What is the worst thing you have heard about the work you do?

Oh, it’s normal everywhere. The worst thing is that people want to sleep with me. They want to experiment what I teach with me. They all have this belief that I’ll be good in bed because I help people get sexual pleasure and satisfaction.

At what point in discovering where your dream career lies, did you say, becoming an actress is the real deal for you?

I’m doing exactly what I set out to do. I mean being an actress. Every other thing is an avenue to make money. I’ve always wanted to be an actress and filmmaker. I studied Performing Arts. I also derive pleasure from my pageant, Miss Bikini Nigeria. Apart from being a Nollywood actress/filmmaker, my pageant, Miss Bikini Nigeria, is one thing that gives me true satisfaction. From camping to the grand final, then International pageant is what I derive true satisfaction from.

You used to host ‘SinfulFriday. Is it still on? How is the patronage?

SinfulFriday is the name of my adult business. It’s a business where I talk about sex and selling sextoys. It used to be on YouTube. I had over a million subscribers and about 15 million total views. But YouTube deleted the channel for being too raw. It killed my morale. Lots of my viewers have been sending emails to start again. So, I just started again on Instagram, Facebook, and tiktok live simultaneously, at 10pm every Friday. Hopefully, my au-dience will grow, and I’ll be able to help people like I used to. And of course, the sex toy business is good. Everyone needs to have a sextoy at home. It’s very important.

You said, it is good for married couples to have at least one sex toy at home. How important is it and what is the advantage?

It helps spice up couples sex life. That is all the information I can give for now. I’ve given all I can give for free on that matter. You either join me live on Instagram or pay to get the rest.

How important is it for women, men to know their sexual capabilities?

This is important because with it, you can satisfy your partner.

When you know your partner’s capability, you learn to derive pleasure from it and you can also help your partner expand it.

Sex is a talk many are yet to discuss freely in marriages and at home. What is your advice?

This is one of the things I have dealt with in counseling. My advice is to get your partner in a conducive and comfortable environment, then subtly bring it up. Let them know that they can freely talk to you about sex, how they want it, etc. Talk about yours first. So, you can get your partner to loosen up.

Do you believe it is still ideal for a woman to go into marriage as a virgin or is it important to explore before getting into marriage?

I feel people should do what they think is best of them but most couples I have counseled that married a virgin usually have sexual issues. It’s better to have explored. But like I said, it’s a choice.

What are the most common sexual issues you have dealt with in men and in women?

I’m going to talk about just one, the one I made a video about, and I’m still going to talk about it on my live. It’s low libido, especially in women and men too. And I’ve helped lots of couples overcome it. So, you’ll see my privately for this one.

Is it true it is hard to satisfy women in bed?

It’s not true. I guess you mean it’s hard to make a woman come. That is true. Some men don’t know how to handle a woman and they’re not ready to learn. There’s nobody I’ll teach about sex, that won’t come back with gift pack t o say thank you.

At what point does someone become a sex addict?

When you can’t stop thinking about sex, and can’t stop having sex. In fact, once you can’t control yourself anymore, it’s an addiction.

Is there a cure for sex addition?

Yes, there is. It’s one of my area of specialty.

When you decided to go into porn business, how did your family, mum and dad especially see it?

I took the contract home. My family went through it. They understood that it’s a business that will last for three years and nothing more.

Would you say it is a lucrative business?

It’s best I don’t answer this. I honestly can’t say since I’m not managing the porn business anymore.

With your experience as a sex therapist, can you take up sex roles in proper Nollywood movie?

Like you said “Sex therapist” but I’m a “SEX COACH” You have to have a PHD to be a sex therapist. As a sex coach, we’re usually behind the scenes, not in front. I guess that answers your questions.

Have you taken any professional course on dealing with people’s sexuality or is there no course for that, to sharpen your skills?

I’m not like your regular social media acclaimed sex therapist. I have a diploma in Sexual Pleasure and Human sexuality. And I want to take some online refresher courses.

What was your biggest dream for the porn business?

No dream as I sold off my shares in it and signed out since last year. I just want to expand my sex toys and lingeries business. Make it bigger, want to have my own designs and line.

Tell us about your new movie?

The movie is ‘Sweet Something’. It is a hilarious and interesting movie about a young lady, who is a sex coach. She teaches people how to derive sexual pleasure. It was directed by Samuel Olatunji and produced myself, Seyi Hunter. The movie features amazing casts like, Uzor Arukwe, Jessica Obasi, Femi Branch, Wunmi Toriola, Seyi Hunter, Nkubi, Rachel (Big Brother) Lucy Glover, Emeka Okoye and other fantastic actors. I am excited about this movie and I know people will love it too.

Like this: Like Loading...