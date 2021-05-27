Seyi Olofinjana appointed technical director of Swiss club, GC Zurich

Seyi Olofinjana, former Super Eagles midfielder, has been named the new technical director of Grasshopper Club Zurich, a football team in Switzerland.

The deal was announced in a statement released by the club on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old will take over from Jimmy Berisha, the interim sports director who will now return to the position of managing director.

The first course of action for Olofinjana will be the appointment of a new head coach.

“Seyi Olofinjana will take over the position of Technical Director at the Grasshopper Club Zurich with immediate effect and will be responsible for sports,” the statement on the club’s website read.

“He is taking over the position of interim sports director from Jimmy Berisha, who is stepping back into his role as managing director.

“Seyi Olofinjana will arrive in Zurich in the next few days. The first thing that will be dealt with is the appointment of a new head coach.”

On his part, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player expressed his excitement about the move.

“I’m delighted to be part of a historic club like GC. I hope we can re-establish GC at the top of the Super League together,” he was quoted as saying.

Olofinjana represented Nigeria 48 times between 2002 and 2011.

He began his European career with Brann, a Norwegian club, before joining Wolves in 2004, playing in more than 130 league games for the English club.

A move to Stoke City came next and a season with the club in the Premier League was followed by a transfer to Hull City.

He also played for Sheffield Wednesday before ending his playing career at Start FC in Norway.

