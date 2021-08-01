Body & Soul

Seyi Shay connects female fans with ‘The big girl dinner’

Whilst working as a judge extraordinaire on the hit television talent show Nigerian Idols, Seyi Shay continues connecting with more young women.

 

The award-winning star, recently celebrated her latest single ‘Pempe’ featuring fellow star artist Yemi Alade by giving 9 lucky ladies the opportunity to raid her closet. Following this, the star celebrated International Music Day at Harryfield school where an orchestra was named after her.

 

For Seyi who is passionate about the girl child, it just didn’t end there, moved with emotions surrounding her school visit, Seyi obliged a student Elzaphan Ayi who requested to attend the Nigerian Idols final live show. Seyi Shay said: “Music is my heartbeat and I am happy to share it with the world, I want her to have this experience, you never know what it will spark in her”.

 

To mark the conclusion of her role as a judge on Nigerian idols, Seyi Shay hosted a few lucky ladies to an entrepreneurial dinner. The music star has been very expressive about her passion for sisterhood and the dinner was one of the many ways she has chosen to give back and uplift women. During the dinner,

Seyi Shay said: “I felt inspired to connect with women through the bond of sisterhood and I believe there is no better way to connect than through food. Like music, food is a universal language. I am committed to seeing women win, it is something I will always be passionate about.”

 

The intimate dinner with Seyi Shay was nothing short of inspiring for the lucky ladies who were chosen. One of the dinner guests, Precious Okoye, commented on how lucky she felt to have the opportunity to share her passions with other women and Seyi Shay.

 

She said that despite being a full-time model, she is considering starting her own lingerie business. Synergy was instant as one of the girls, Jessica, committed to helping her source quality products to help her start her lingerie line.

