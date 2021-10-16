Arts & Entertainments

Seyi Shay: How Sound Sultan helped me when I got into trouble

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Seyi Shay says Sound Sultan, the late Nigerian rapper, always had her back whenever she got into trouble in the music industry. The entertainment industry was shaken in July after Sound Sultan death following a four-year battle with blood cancer. In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo, the songstress talked about the role the late rapper played in her life when she was facing hard times in the music industry. The singer said Sound Sultan shouldered the responsibility of finding her a music deal when her girl band split up. “Why did I come back for music? I’ll blame Sound Sultan.

When I met Sultan in 2011/2012, it was in a recording studio with Doc Def, a Nigerian producer based in the UK,” Shay said. “I was working with the producer shortly after my girl band broke up and I didn’t want to stop the music, so I continued finding different situations that I could be a part of musically. “Doc Def had a great studio I would often go to and record.

I bumped into Sultan. He was playing his music for Doc Def and I was blown away. He asked to listen to my music and Doc Def played him what we had been working on. “Sultan and I hit it off there and then. He asked me what I was doing with my career and I told him about my girl band; that we had just broken up. He said he was going to get me a deal; an investor, so I could come to Nigeria.” Shay said she had moved to Nigeria and lived with the rapper for about a year. “He said I should do my music there because Afrobeats was really taking off. I moved to Nigeria and he teamed me up with Flytime.

They had the biggest concerts for years. I lived with Sultan for like a year,” the songstress added. “His passing hit me big time. He was my mentor and at some point, it became less about music and more about friendship. He was like a small daddy and his wife became my small mummy. “When I started getting into trouble in the industry, he would be like my bailout and defender.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Personal journey to rediscovering values

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Book title: The Last Flight: A Personal Journey to Rediscovering Values Author:  Dapo Akande Publisher:  Ceenai Multimedia Ltd, Gbagada, Lagos Year of publication: 2017 Pages: 160 Reviewer: Maureen Ihonor       “T he Last Flight” is a book that touches on many cogent issues bedeviling the Nigerian society. It is replete with numerous anecdotes […]
Arts & Entertainments

Friendship, political power play in season of betrayal

Posted on Author Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga

Title: The Blood Sample Author: Yemi Adebiyi Publisher: Free Communications Limited, Lagos Pages: 128 Year of publication: 2009 Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     ‘The Blood Sample’, is another thrilling novel by Yemi Adebiyi, among the pool of recent interesting romantic and political works being churned out by several Nigerian creative writers in the committee […]
Arts & Entertainments

Afghanistan’s first female film director shot

Posted on Author Reporter

    Afghanistan’s first female film director Saba Sahar has been shot in the capital Kabul, officials say. The 44-year-old is currently in hospital but her condition is unknown, reports the BBC. She was travelling to work on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on her car. Her bodyguard and driver were also hit and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica