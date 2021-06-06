Body & Soul

Seyi Shay invites ladies to raid her wardrobe

For many years, fans would have wished they had access to their favourite celebrity’s wardrobe when looking through their social media handles. Music star, Seyi Shay is granting ladies who love her fashion and style the wish of their lifetime by allowing them raid her wardrobe.

 

No matter how sophisticated a woman believes she is, there is always something in another woman’s wardrobe, especially an influential celebrity, that would tickle her fashion fancy. Happening in this month of June, Seyi Shay said that she will be giving 10 amazing ladies a chance to raid her closet.

 

They will have access to her remarkable outfits worn for different occasions and events.

 

The one-of-a-kind outfits that will be up for grabs are clothes that have been significant in the course of her career so far such as memorable costumes worn for her concerts, appearances and even auditions. According to her, each outfit has a story around it and there will be opportunity to hear the story firsthand.

 

Seyi Shay is on a journey to empower young women by creating a safe space for them. She has decided to host a closet raid to further connect with these women and inspire them to aim higher in all aspects of life.

