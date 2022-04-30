Arts & Entertainments

Seyi Shay shares pregnancy journey

Vocal powerhouse and multi award-winning multi-talented singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay, is on full disclosure mode as she shares details on her pregnancy, her baby daddy and their relationship status, her latest album, Big Girl, music career, industry feuds and more.

Giving exceptional insights into her life’s journey; from navigating the ups and downs of her career, to advancing towards self-acceptance and personal joy, Seyi Shay in this latest feature tells a very human story of a woman who has come into her own, embodying the burden of responsibility and growth. ‘‘I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, and I know I’m still on a journey, so, if this is just the middle, I’m grateful for the journey and looking forward to the future.

I’m happy that I’m still progressing,” said Seyi Shay. Knowing and being you are essential components of growth and as Seyi Shay succinctly puts it: “I am a grown and sexy woman with lots of experiences. I have embraced my vulnerabilities and I own them.”

 

