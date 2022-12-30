News

Seyi Vibez Joins Asake, Black Sheriff, others for BWUFEST

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi known by his teaming fans as Seyi Vibez is set to share stage with Ghanaian star, Black Sheriff and critically acclaimed rave of the moment Asake at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) scheduled to hold Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Expected to Ignite over 10,000 music and beer lovers; the Billion Dollar crooner has promised to come with his A-game to deliver exceptional performance and mind blowing deliver that will linger in the mind of the attendees for long.

On why Seyi is joining the line-up of performers, Achievas Entertainment Executive, Daniel Chiori Cole said ‘ Seyi Vibez have proved himself to be a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry having released back to back smashing hits songs; more reason the Achievas Entertainment team deem him worthy to be a part of a record breaking festival’

It is important to note that this will be first time, Seyi will be sharing stage with Asake; who knows maybe a collaboration can come afterward.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia, UN-Habitat begin Aba City structural redevelopment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

In the beginning Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State is one of the oldest and most historic cities in West Africa. But over the years, the cosmopolitan metropolis has degenerated to an urban slum with excessive concentration of people leading to congestion. Aba sits at the centre of the defunct Eastern Region, which made […]
News

A pastor with a different call

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

He is a pastor and church owner. But he has not sat in the church preaching to win souls. He is on the streets, trying to keep them clean. Apostle Smart Osigwe tells PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, why he is on the unusual route In the world today where everybody wants to be served, the […]
News

Rethinking Tourism For A More Sustainable World, By Folorunsho Coker

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As we celebrate this 42nd edition of the World Tourism Day, this is within the frame of reflection on the urgency of building a practice that is environmentally sensitive and future complaint. The need for a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable tourism has now forcefully come on the global agenda of governments, international organisations, businesses, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica