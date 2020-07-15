SFAFP: Nigeria loses N2.5trn yearly to fraud

The Society for Forensic Accounting & Fraud Prevention (SFAFP) has revealed that Nigeria loses N2.5trillion annually to fraud and corruption.

The society also stated that for the African continent, almost 25 per cent of its budgeted public sector revenue is lost to the same scourge.

Speaking during the 4th virtual induction of 192 associates recently in Abuja, Chairman, SFAFP, Iliyasu B. Gashinbaki, said the society was poised to turn the page by refocusing on continuous institutional strengthening and capacity building of law enforcement agencies and key ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“In addition, more strategic domestic and international partnerships shall be pursued and we will continue to build the capacity of SMEs and Corporations in the areas of internal control processes and systems to ensure proper book keeping and regulatory compliance,” he asserted.

He said to curb the increasing incidences of money laundering, terrorist financing and cybercrimes, the society would start special professional development programmes in the fourth quarter of 2020 and henceforth continue with technology enabled online programs such as e-inductions, e-professional training and e-mandatory continuous professional development.

