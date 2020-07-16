SFH, Oyo provide 4,106 adolescents with SRH services during lockdown

Against the background of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Society for Family Health (SFH) has partnered with the Oyo State Government, to provide 4, 106 adolescent girls in Akinyele and Ibadan North East Local Government Areas with sexual reproductive health (SRH) services. Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board (OYSPHCB), Dr. Muideen Olatunji disclosed this in Ibadan recently, during a media roundtable organised by OYSPHCB in collaboration with the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force with support from the SFH.

The theme of the roundtable was: ‘Meeting Adolescents And Young People’s Sexual Reproductive Health Needs During COVID-19’. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), reproductive health, or sexual health addresses the reproductive processes, functions and system at all stages of life. United Nations (UN) agencies claim sexual and reproductive health includes physical, as well as psychological well-being vis-a-vis sexuality.

Reproductive health implies that people are able to have a responsible, satisfying and safer sex life and that they have the capability to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. Giving the reason for the increased number of young persons that sought services during the period, Olatunji explained that despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the demand for basic needs of life such as health services wasn’t constant, but increased. However, he said, “Lockdown does not lock sexual activities and its attendant effects among the young and old.”

Giving a breakdown of the Adolescent Reproductive health interventions the were carried out during the period, he said 13,571 adolescent girls were reached with SRH information during COVID-19. While 2,977 girls took contraceptives during the period, the total number of adolescents that were treated for sexually transmitted infections (STI) was 151. Consequent upon the demands and needs, Olatunji said, “The OYSPHCB was poised to ensure quality of lives of young population in Oyo State through our existing facilities and networks.”

The Regional Manager, Society For Family Health (SFH)’s A360 Project, Mr. Tunde Ogungbenro urged stakeholders to work with a view to meet the SRH needs of adolescents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “With our A360 project, adolescents are offered life building skills, sexual and reproductive health services and counselling as well as provision of youth-friendly health services to build confidence and self-esteem of adolescents.” A breakdown of skills acquired by the adolescents, Ogungbenro said 1,302 girls learnt make-up, ‘gele tying,’ liquid soap, air freshener, perfume and Ankara-making in 2017.

In 2018, 3,966 girls learnt how to make arts and crafts, hand belt and headband. Similarly, in 2019, 4,910 adolescents learnt bead making, body cream, hair cream and liquid soap. Furthermore, 758 girls were taught how to make conditioner during the current year. March to June, a total of 9,373 who were found sexually active during the followed up mobilisation exercise were referred for uptake of contraceptive method and about 2,977 girls actually adopted a method, said Ogungbenro. Similarly, he declared that meeting the SRH needs of adolescents became more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...