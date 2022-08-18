SFS Capital launches mobile app

An investment management firm in Nigeria, SFS Capital, has launched its mobile app to enhance digital fund investment in Nigeria. According to the firm, the app was launched in commemoration of the National Financial Awareness Day celebrated on August 14, and dedicated to assisting individuals develop financial principles and practices that can build a solid financial future. The firm’s Managing Director and CEO, Patrick Ilodianya, said the SFS Fund Mobile app offered a straightforward and responsive design, easy navigation and features to deliver secure and seamless transactions for existing and new users.

He said: “SFS Capital is consistently moving the boundaries of what is possible in investment. SFS Fund Mobile App is a product of decade of learning to use financial technology to enhance investment factors and promote ease of investment. “Since the inception of the SFS Fixed Income Fund (SFS Fund) in 2014, SFS Capital has consistently paid out dividends to investors on a quarterly basis and maintains “AA+” rating which is the 2nd highest possible rating for a Mutual Fund and has competitive return on investment with no pretermination charge.” The Executive Director, Dimeji Sonowo, said the app was designed for individuals seeking a trustworthy, secure and easy platform for high yield investments, adding that interested mutual fund investors can download the app and easily begin their investment journey from anywhere. He explained that the app was available for free download on Android and iOS and it has an easyto- use dashboard that encourages transactions on the go.

The Product Manager, Oluwakayode Abereowo, while introducing the app, said it was easy to navigate and has several investing channels. According to him, the app comes with some features that make customer’s experience worthwhile. He explained that a customer can start investing with N5,000 and start earning interest immediately, while withdrawals could be made between 24 to 48 hours. He said the interest rates was updated daily and visible on the dashboard. He said: “We are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All investments are also held by an independent and highly regulated custodian. All investment decisions are reviewed by an independent trustee. “The SFS Fund Mobile App is easy to navigate. We have also made available several investing channels within the App. Asides from the debit card (Visa or Mastercard), USSD or Bank Transfer features, you can now generate a Dedicated Virtual Account that allows you to have a bank account attached to your investment account

