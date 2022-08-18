News Top Stories

SFTAS: FG disburses N471.9bn to states

The Federal Government has disbursed a total sum of N471.9 billion as grant to states under the $1.5 billion World Bank Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this at the inauguration of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing laudable and enduring reforms in the Public Finance Management, also lauded the state governments for demonstrating high level of ownership, active peer learning and peer competition.

Ahmed also stated that many states have been able to increase their internally generated revenue (IGR) significantly by reducing leakages through the implementation of State-level Treasury Single Account (TSA), and intensifying efforts in IGR collection. She added that these efforts culminated in very strong performance by most states in all the key results areas of the SFTAS Programme which include increasing fiscal transparency and accountability; strengthening domestic revenue mobilization; increasing efficiency in public expenditure and strengthening debt transparency and sustainability.

The minister said the very high level of political visibility and implementation structures created across the 36 States contributed largely to the successful implementation of the Programme over the period 2018 to 2022. She said: “It is gratifying to note that beyond benefitting from the grants, all the 36 states in the federation have fully domesticated the fiscal reforms in their public financial management system through the adoption of appropriate processes and practices as well as legal and regulatory frameworks which are already yielding positive outcomes.

 

