News

SGF condemns attack on EYN cleric, Umaru, in Adamawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has condemned the recent attack on the family of Rev. Daniel Umaru of the Ekklisiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN) also known as the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, in Njairi, Mararaban Mubi in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen.

The attack resulted in the death of his two sons and the abduction of his 13-year-old daughter while the cleric was shot and his wife yet to recover from the shock of the dastardly act.

Mustapha assured members of the community of government’s readiness to defend and protect citizens from such wanton attacks, and requested citizens to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information in order to contain such attacks; and promised that perpetrators of such heinous crimes would not go unpunished.

He sympathized with Umaru and his family over the trauma experienced, assuring that government shared in their pains at this time and also that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The SGF commiserated with the Government and people of Adamawa State, Umaru’s family and relatives and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: Borno declares 2nd round of state wide fasting for today

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday urged the people of the state to embark on fasting today towards defeating Boko Haram insurgents in the state. The governor also said that he took the risk to travel to the frontlines of war in the state to fulfil the obligation to serve his people and also […]
News

Nasa rover begins key drive to find life on Mars

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nasa’s Perseverance rover has reached a big moment in its mission on Mars. Tuesday will see the six-wheeled robot begin the climb up an ancient delta feature in the crater where it landed, reports the BBC. It will roll uphill, stopping every so often to examine rocks that look to have the best chance […]
News

EKSG refutes Ex-Ado LG boss allegation on monthly allocation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has said that there is no truth in a recent claim by the immediate past chairman of Ado Local Government Council, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi that during her time in office, she signs for N100 million allocation monthly, while a paltry sum of N7 million was normally released to her by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica