SGF inaugurates HYPPADEC youth transformation programme

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has stated that the youth holds the key to a prosperous future for the nation. Speaking at the grand flag-off of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) Youth Transformation Programme in Minna, the Niger State capital, the SGF represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, emphasised that the Buhari administration was a youthfriendly one.

He added that this was why the programmes was aimed at empowering the youth as it was domiciled in all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Asides hydro-electric power production, Dare restated the mandate of HYPPADEC includes development of hydro-electric producing areas and managing environmental menace, peculiar to it. Throwing more light into the Youth Transformation Programme, the Minister stated that training into enterprise concept is now the template for youth empowerment.

 

