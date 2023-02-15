SGF inaugurates Presidential Transition Council

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha yesterday inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council. President Muhammadu Buhari on February 7 signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions providing the legal framework for a seamless transition of power from one administration to another.

Mustapha, who is Chairman of the Council, assured the members that the resources needed to perform their duties would be provided. The SGF, who said the Council was the first to be set up by any government in transition in the history of the country, outlined the mandate of the Council to include facilitating the handing over process by the current President to the President-elect; organising for the security of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post-elections and organising for the necessary facilities including fully furnished office and personnel for the President-elect and his/her transition team, amongst others. Mustapha, while announcing the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr. Habibona Lawal, as the Secretary of the Presidential Transition Council, said: “In my capacity as the Chair of this Council, I would do everything within my power to ensure we meet the expectations of Mr. President. I enjoin each of us to put in even more effort in ensuring the next administration receives every support needed to make an early and quick start.

In a few months, it will be eight years that the Buhari administration has been in power.” He added: “Within this period, we have made significant strides in advancing the fortunes of our nation, we have also learnt lessons that will be useful for the incoming administration and it is on the strength of this trajectory, that the current administration is committing itself to make the 2023 transition process seamless for the incoming President and his team. “I commit to supporting you with all that you may require to deliver on your responsibilities as members of this Council. We must bear in mind that the success of the next administration determines the progress of this great nation. The nation is therefore counting on us. I trust we will make this administration and the entire nation proud.” Speaking on behalf of the Council, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, commended the President for setting up the Committee ahead of the presidential election.

