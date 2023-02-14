News

SGF inaugurates Transition C’ttee, charges members on performance

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council.

Recall that the President had set up the Council on February 7 through Executive Order 14 with the mandate to provide an atmosphere for seamless hand over of power to the President-elect after the February 25 Presidential election

Mustapha, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Council, assured the members that all resources needed to perform their duties would be provided even as he charged them to deliver on their responsibilities.

The SGF, who noted that the Council was the first to be set up by any government in transition in the history of the country, in his speech on Tuesday, outlined the mandate of the Council to include: facilitating the handing over process by the current President to the President-elect; organising for the security of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post- elections and organising for the necessary facilities including fully furnished Office and personnel for the President-elect and his/her transition team, amongst others.

Mustapha, while announcing the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr. Habibona Lawal, as the Secretary of the Presidential Transition Council, said: “In my capacity as the Chair of this Council, I would do everything within my power to ensure we meet the expectations of Mr. President. I enjoin each of us to put in even more effort in ensuring the next administration receives every support needed to make an early and quick start. In a few months, it will be eight years that the Buhari administration has been in power.”

 

