SGF laments high cost of governance

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has lamented the high cost of governance. Mustapha, who stressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the restructuring of the public service, said this on Thursday when he received the report of the Ebele Okeke Committee constituted to draft a White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created since 2012. He said: “It is important to note that the high cost of governance in Nigeria and revenue challenges being experienced in the midst of competing societal demands are of serious concern to the Federal Government.

Therefore, all that is necessary would be done to ensure that no sector is neglected.” However, the SGF expressed the confidence that the knowledge, experience and expertise that the panel brought to bear in the cause of their assignment would guide the Federal Government in addressing the high cost of governance and other associated problems. Meanwhile, the White Paper panel has proposed an engagement and dialogue with the National Assembly to generate an understanding to streamline the creation of new parastatals, agencies and commissions (PACs).

Okeke, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said the recommendation was based on the observations by the committee that most of the agencies that were created, especially under the Ministries of Education and Health, were the outcome of bills emanating from the lawmakers. She said the committee discovered that the legal framework and enabling Act of some of the PACs were ambiguous in their structure, management and oversight as most of the laws used agency, commission and board interchangeably.

