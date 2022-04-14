Business

SGF mandates NASENI to popularise local industrial goods

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has tasked the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to lead Nigeria in the popularisation of home-initiated and home-sustained industrial goods, machines, technologies, equipment and reverse engineering of key processes to achieve sustainable economic recovery of Nigeria. He gave the charge while declaring open a three-day Retreat for Technical Board Members and Managing Directors of NASENI Development Institutes held at Royal Institute for Training & Human Capital Development, in Niger State recently. Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs Office, Mr James Sule, said: “A home initiated industrialisation is not only key to achieving a sustainable economic recovery for Nigeria but also it is the secret of the Asian Tigers, the magic of Europe and the culture of the Americans.”

The SGF directed that discussions by participants at the retreat must further strengthen President Buhari’s agenda and developmental goals whose priority areas included good governance, building a thriving and sustainable economy, enhancing social inclusion, reducing poverty, enlarging agricultural output for food security and export, attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products as well as expanding access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians. He reiterated that a lot was expected of NASENI by Nigerians, entrepreneurs, industries, and Small and Medium Enterprises operators, urging the Agency to chart a new path for Nigeria’s industrial revolution. On the theme of the retreat, “NASENI- The Vehicle for Nigeria’s industrialisation,” Mustapha said it resonated with the Federal Government’s efforts toward positioning Nigerians to benefit from the fourth industrial revolution.

 

