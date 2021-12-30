SGF: My hometown not attacked by B’Haram, bandits

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday dismissed the purported report that his hometown, Garha, and other surrounding villages were attacked by Boko Haram and bandits.

Mustapha made the reaction in an interview with journalists shortly after Hong Secondary School Old Boys Association (HSSOBA) meeting held in Hong, the headquarters of Hong Local Government Area.

Mustapha, who expressed dismay over the report, said there was nothing similar to that. He said: “There was nothing like that (attack on my hometown).

It is just some people’s mischievous imagination. “I was in my hometown attending weddings when my attention was drawn to a report by some mischievous persons.

“There was consistent marriage ceremony in my village even before and after Christmas. “I didn’t only go to my village, I went to several neighbouring villages where people were getting married and rejoicing.”

He said the report was out to portray government in bad light.

Mustapha said: “Why associating the report with the village of SGF? If there’s general insecurity, there’s general insecurity and SGF village will not spared from the insecurity.”

He said government was doing what it can to ensure that insurgency, banditry and other insecurity challenges are curtailed and brought to order.

On the old boys meeting, he expressed happiness for meeting with his classmates of the 1970 set. He said that the association has made a modest attempt to transform the school by renovating many structures, and providing water supply in the school.

