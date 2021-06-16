News

SGF: Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with $410bn GPD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Caleb Onwe Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said yesterday that despite the challenges in the country, Nigeria had maintained its position as Africa’s largest economy with Gross Domestic product (GDP) of $410 billion.

 

The affirmation came on the heels of a report that has portrayed Nigeria as the “Poverty Capital of the world.” SGF disclosed this in Abuja when he addressed participants at the opening ceremony of the exhibition of made-in-Nigeria products and cultural display, organised as part of activities to mark a yearlong Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee.

 

Mustapha, who expressed optimism that with little more efforts, the country was on its way to economic Eldorado, also noted that Nigeria was one of the richest countries in the world.

 

He said: “It is Africa’s largest economy and 25th globally with a GDP of $410 billion.

 

We need to harness all our potential and convert them to reality in order to not only move the nation up in economic advancement, but most importantly to provide jobs for our ever growing population.

 

“Nigeria, as a country, is blessed with abundant human and material resources. It is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources, including huge oil and gas resources, untapped solid minerals and large uncultivated arable land.”

 

Mustapha explained that Buhari’s administration had made strategic policy to ensure economic diversification, and it was targeted at harnessing the country’s local resources to create globally competitive products.

 

He added that “it is for this reason that the current administration has put in place a good number of policies and programmes that would encourage local manufacturers and give them confidence in producing for a global market.

 

“Support for local content in Public Procurement by the Federal Government, captured in Executive Order 003, grants preference to local manufacturers in the procurement of goods and services by ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies of the Federal Government.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Joint operation on-going in Kano forest, other flash points – Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, police and other security agencies to flush suspected bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements out of Falgore Forest and other flash points in Kano State, is on-going. Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure yesterday in a statement. New Telegraph reports that the […]
News Top Stories

Scientists develop new implant to replace reading glasses

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in Austria have developed a new implant to treat age-related decline in vision that often leads to using reading glasses to boost sight. More than 100 patients are taking part in a trial of the implant to treat presbyopia, the progressive loss of the ability to see objects that are near. Presbyopia is the […]
News

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” the Caribbean island nation’s government said. It aims to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica