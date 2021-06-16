SGF: Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with $410bn GPD

Caleb Onwe Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said yesterday that despite the challenges in the country, Nigeria had maintained its position as Africa’s largest economy with Gross Domestic product (GDP) of $410 billion.

The affirmation came on the heels of a report that has portrayed Nigeria as the “Poverty Capital of the world.” SGF disclosed this in Abuja when he addressed participants at the opening ceremony of the exhibition of made-in-Nigeria products and cultural display, organised as part of activities to mark a yearlong Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Mustapha, who expressed optimism that with little more efforts, the country was on its way to economic Eldorado, also noted that Nigeria was one of the richest countries in the world.

He said: “It is Africa’s largest economy and 25th globally with a GDP of $410 billion.

We need to harness all our potential and convert them to reality in order to not only move the nation up in economic advancement, but most importantly to provide jobs for our ever growing population.

“Nigeria, as a country, is blessed with abundant human and material resources. It is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources, including huge oil and gas resources, untapped solid minerals and large uncultivated arable land.”

Mustapha explained that Buhari’s administration had made strategic policy to ensure economic diversification, and it was targeted at harnessing the country’s local resources to create globally competitive products.

He added that “it is for this reason that the current administration has put in place a good number of policies and programmes that would encourage local manufacturers and give them confidence in producing for a global market.

“Support for local content in Public Procurement by the Federal Government, captured in Executive Order 003, grants preference to local manufacturers in the procurement of goods and services by ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies of the Federal Government.”

