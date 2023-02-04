SGF, NNPC, NWC, others sabotaging Tinubu’s campaign – APC stakeholders allege

A few days the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai accused a cabal within the Aso Rock Villa of working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a group in the party, Concerned APC Stakeholders has alleged that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Group Managing Director of the NNPCL, Meleye Kyari, members of the APC National Working Committee were the bad eggs responsible for the crises in the country that are affecting the campaign of the APC presidential candidate.

The group also named the ministers, political appointees and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) as culprits to the low acceptability of the APC presidential candidate.

The group, however, stated that whichever way, that the party’s presidential candidate was the one to beat in the election.

According to them, the inability of the SGF to appoint members of the party into boards and present them to President Muhammadu Buhari had caused ill feelings in the party. They also accused the NNPCL GMD of running a one man show at the Corporation without party members; a situation they said had affected the party negatively.

Similarly, they accused the NWC members of being indifferent to the presidential campaign, as they said they have not been able to mobilise party members for the campaign. According to them, this is the only presidential campaign that the NWC has not played any major role in the success of the party.

The concerned stakeholders, who praised the PGF for their role in ensuring that the presidential ticket of APC was zoned to the South, said that the high-handedness of the governors had also affected the fortunes of the party in the presidential campaign.

