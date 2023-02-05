SGF, NNPC, NWC, others sabotaging Tinubu’s campaign -APC stakeholders

Few days after the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai accused some elements in Aso Rock Villa of working against the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a group in the party, Concerned APC Stakeholders has alleged that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss, Mustapha, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Meleye Kyari, members of the APC National Working Committee, were the bad eggs responsible for the crises in the country which are affecting the campaign of the APC Presidential Candidate.

The group also named the Ministers, political appointees and the Progressive Governors Forum as culprits for the low acceptability of the party’s standard bearer. The group however stated that which ever way, which the party’s Presidential Candidate, was the one to beat in the election. According to them, the inability of the SGF to appoint members of the party into board and present them to President Muhammadu Buhari had caused I’ll feelings in the party.

They also accused the NNPC GMD of running a one – man show at the Corporation without party members; a situation they said had affected the party negatively. Similarly, they accused the NWC members of being indifference to the presidential campaign, as they said they have not been able to mobilize party members for the campaign. According to them, this is the only Presidential campaign that the NWC had not played any major role for the success of the party. The concerned stakeholders, who praised the PGF for their role in ensuring that the Presidentialticketof APCwaszonedtothe South, said that the high-handedness of the governors had also affected the fortunes of the party in the Presidential campaign. However, calling on the President to charge all appointees of the government to go to their wards and zones to mobilize for the party, they accused the Ministers of running family and crony shows with their Ministries. They specifically accused the Ministers of Communications and Digital Economy and the Aviation. The Convener of the group, Dominic Alancha said: “We are 3 weeks away to the most important election since the return of democracy in 1999. It is also the most critical in the life of our great party the APC, as we seek to transmit power from one leader to another within the same fold.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...