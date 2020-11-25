SGF opposes ecological bill, says it will politicise funds operations

…As Reps threaten NEMA, NEDC from funds

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has opposed the bill seeking to establish the regulation of ecological funds to address Nigeria’s ecological challenges and other related matters.

The SGF, who stated this at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Ecology on Wednesday, said the bill will politicise operations of the office.

Represented by Mr. Igwe Clinton, Director, Pollution Control, the SGF said: “The bill, as presented, will negatively politicize the operations of the Ecological Fund Office such as what has been the bane of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

The SGF further argued that: “The creation of an independent agency as the bill is seeking to do will run contrary to the proposals of the Oransanye Committee on rationalisation of government ministries and extra ministerial departments as it would further add to the cost of governance.

“The bill as proposed will be interfering with the mandates of other federal government establishments such as, National Emergency Management Agency, National oil Spill Detection and Response Agency and National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency as duplication of function.”

He argued that the establishment of a governing council in the bill is a replication of the erstwhile bogus National Council on Ecological Problems (NCEP), the large number of membership makes the project selection, procurement and execution of projects cumbersome and problematic.

