News

SGF opposes ecological bill, says it will politicise funds operations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

…As Reps threaten NEMA, NEDC from funds

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has opposed the bill seeking to establish the regulation of ecological funds to address Nigeria’s ecological challenges and other related matters.
The SGF, who stated this at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Ecology on Wednesday, said the bill will politicise operations of the office.
Represented by Mr. Igwe Clinton, Director, Pollution Control, the SGF said: “The bill, as presented, will negatively politicize the operations of the Ecological Fund Office such as what has been the bane of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”
The SGF further argued that: “The creation of an independent agency as the bill is seeking to do will run contrary to the proposals of the Oransanye Committee on rationalisation of government ministries and extra ministerial departments as it would further add to the cost of governance.
“The bill as proposed will be interfering with the mandates of other federal government establishments such as, National Emergency Management Agency, National oil Spill Detection and Response Agency and National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency as duplication of function.”
He argued that the establishment of a governing council in the bill is a replication of the erstwhile bogus National Council on Ecological Problems (NCEP), the large number of membership makes the project selection, procurement and execution of projects cumbersome and problematic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tambuwal embarks on special irrigation to mitigate flood in Sokoto

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sokoto Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday promised to embark on the commencement of special irrigation schemes to combat the menace of flooding in the state.   The governor spoke while commiserating with flood victims in Silame, Tambuwal and Kebbe Local Government Areas of the state, where he also assured the people of immediate release […]
News

Why we have to increase DStv tariff, by MultiChoice

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has said that its decision to increase the tariff on its DStv and GOtv packages was informed by economic realities of the time and survival strategies.   According to the company, the tariff increase, which was to take effect from September 1, became imperative for its business sustainability and continuity.   While […]
News

Biden: Victory is ‘clear’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President Joe Biden has given a short speech from his campaign office in Delaware where he said he was confident he will clinch the presidency. While not declaring victory, as the remaining votes are counted, Biden said: “Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear. “I’m not here to declare that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: