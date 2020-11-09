SGF to deliver Covid-19 lecture at anniversary

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, is billed to deliver a lecture at the 8th anniversary celebration of Realnews Magazine on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, is expected to talk on the theme; “Managing the COVID-19 Global Pandemic in Africa: The Nigeria Experience.” In a statement issued by the Publisher of the magazine, Maureen Chigbo, the choice of the topic “is borne out of the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on every sector – health, business and economy, oil and gas and sociopolitics worldwide – and the spirited effort of the government to curtail the spread of the disease in the county.”

She added that the lecture would focus on how Africa, and Nigeria in particular, managed the pandemic “against all predictions that Africa will see millions of dead people in the streets as a result of COVID-19.

“The fact remains that at present many Nigerians are still very skeptical about the management of the pandemic and its dire consequences on the country, if not properly handled.

“Mustapha will be able to leverage on the lecture to tell the story of managing the pandemic as the chairman of the PTF directly to a vast audience from different works of life, thereby bringing government directly to the people and letting them in on the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to transform the health sector of the country and improve the wellbeing of Nigerians,” Chigbo said.

“Also, the lecture presents an opportunity for different health experts to share their experiences on health sector development with a mix of the growing audience, following Realnews Magazine services on various media platforms.

The lecture is expected to have massive positive impact on the society.”

