SGF’s Suspension: Uninformed Party Loyalists Derailing Democracy Ignorantly- CSO 

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Movement for the Consolidation of Democracy ( MOCODE) on Saturday raised the alarm that uninformed and overzealous party loyalists were using their opportunistic positions to derail democracy ignorantly.

The group alleged that the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha,  by the Chairman of the Gwadawa ward of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was an example of what this category of people was doing across the country to the detriment of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

The Global Chairman of MOCODE, Dr Charles Edet said this while condemning the actions taken against the SGF, by some members of the Adamawa APC.

Edet the actions of the people who purportedly suspended the SGF was an unnecessary witch-hunt and distraction on a committed public officer.

He noted that not going to canvass for votes for APC at the ward level by SGF cannot be said to be an offence, capable of warranting a suspension.

He alleged that if Uninformed and overzealous party loyalists across party lines in the nation were not properly guided, they could destroy democratic principles.

