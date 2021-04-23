Business

SHACMAN delivers 400 trucks to Dangote

Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of SHACMAN brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks. Dangote Group has since the entrance of SHACMAN vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited (TSS) as SHACMAN Nigeria six years ago bought over 3,500 units of the brand. The recognition of SHACMAN as reliable heavy duty vehicles, and the growing need for such vehicles within the continuously expanding conglomerate, influenced its decisiontopatronisethetrucks.

Dangotegroup hasabsolute trustinthequalityof thelocally assembledSHACMANtrucks that are backed by warranty that is of global standard and after-salesservices. Since the partnership started in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally assembled SHACMAN Trucks by Dangote, his commitment to empower local manufacturers and the continuous patronage have created jobs in the South East by reviving ANAMMCO plant in Enugu with an opportunity to produce trucks locally instead of importing them. It has also brought back Onne Port in Rivers State with over 3000 containers since ANAMMCO was resuscitated. The General Manager, TSS Motors, Mr Dave Chukwudulue, said: “We will continue to create value for users of SHACMAN trucks in Nigeria by supporting them with the best after sales service programme. This has indeed resulted in the increasing demand for our trucks.”

