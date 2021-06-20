Shade Tinubu in celebratory mood

That former Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos state who is now the traditional ruler of Iru land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal recently turned one year on the throne of his fore fathers and actually rolled out drums to celebrate the feat may no longer be news, as the event has even come and gone.

However, what seems to have formed basis of discussion in some circles is how the flamboyant king ever have found former Kwara state First Lady, Toyin Saraki, worthy of being decorated with a chieftaincy title.

Wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Toyin was decorated with the title of Erelu Bobajiroro of Iru land during the coronation anniversary.

Meanwhile, going by the political affiliations of the King and the Erelu Bobajiroro, that is expected to make them arch rivals, many are wondering how then it is possible to have such a cordial relationship that snowballed in to honoring Toyin with a title.

It is on record that Oba Lawal is not just a member of APC but a protégé of Bola Tinubu who is a rival to Bukola Saraki, a PDP chieftain. Celeb Lounge can, however, reveal that the bond between Oba Oniru and Toyin Saraki is far too strong for political affiliation to put asunder. Findings revealed affinity between Oniru and Toyin is traceable to their root at Ijora.

While Oba Gbolahan was born by former Ojora of Lagos, Chief Taoreed Lawal-Akapo and Alhaja Muinat Abeni Ajasa Lawal –Akapo, Toyin Saraki, on the other hand also has her root in the royal lineage of Ojora kingdom, as she’s daughter of illustrious son of Ojora kingdom, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and wife, Erelu Odua Ojuolape Ojora. It is by virtue of their relationship and laudable works of Toyin Saraki that endeared Oniru to bestowing a worthy honor on her

