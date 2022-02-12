Shaffy Bello hosts friends to private food tasting event in Lagos

Award winning Nigerian actress and musician, Shaffy Bello, ushered friends and colleagues into the New Year with an intimate food tasting event curated by Of A Kind Creatives. Asides from being multitalented, Shaffy Bello, is known for her sophistication and elegance, so naturally this event was elegant and sophisticated!

The event occurred at the newly opened restaurant, Chapter Lagos, which is situated in Victoria Island and serves modern Indian cuisine with a twist. The guests enjoyed a main course that consisted of ginger chilli fish, lasooni chicken, prawn pepper fry, padka chicken wings, pulled lamb chops, and basil garlic naan. The dessert that followed were pistachio mango panna cotta and chocolate rose truffle. This was accompanied with spicy margarita cocktails as well as fizzy falooda. The tast- ing had a good turnout of guests in the entertainment and political spaces.

These guests included Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Omawunmi, Osas Ighodaro, Adebola Williams and his wife, Kehinde Williams, Timi and Bukola Dakolo, Joycee and Tola Awosika, Jide Obanikoro (House of Representatives member), Jamel Disu, Bukola Are, Tosin Ashafa, Tola Odunsi and Lolade Disu.

