Shaffy Bello leads in new epic film, Olokun

Shaffy Bello has been unveiled as the lead star in forthcoming historical epic drama ‘Olokun’. The feature written by Yewande Famakin and directed by Dimeji Ajibola and Adebayo Tijani retells the story of Olokun, the Yoruba deity of wealth and the ocean.

While there are a number of accounts documenting the deity, Famakin reportedly takes a renewed and enigmatic approach to the tale of the queen of the seas set in 1600BC. Speaking about the new project, the executive producer of the movie, Adebola Balogun said: “I decided to make this movie to change the mindset about what people feel Yoruba movies can be like.

In this part of the world, the moment people hear about Yoruba movies, they already have a premeditated response; some could even tell the end of the movie from the beginning. So we thought about giving the people something unique. We want to appeal to the rest of the world and change the narrative of moviemaking when it comes to location, language, the set, the people, costume and production, directing, writing of the script and other important elements. Olokun, for me, is a movie that will change the game for us and set a new standard.” ‘Olokun’ also features, Femi Adebayo, Jide Awobona, Rotimi Adelegan, Razak Olayiwola, Peju Ogunmola, Peters Ijagbemi, Opeyemi Arike, Yinka Salau, Arike Abiodun, Emir Idris Bello and Yetunde Famakin.

Like this: Like Loading...